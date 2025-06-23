Money Report

Trump Media approves $400 million stock buyback

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews following a visit to North Carolina, in Maryland, U.S., June 10, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, Truth+, and the fintech platform Truth.Fi, said Monday its board has approved a stock buyback of up to $400 million.

The Florida-based company, which trades under the ticker DJT on both Nasdaq and NYSE Texas, said the buyback could include both common stock and warrants, executed through open market transactions. All repurchased shares would be retired.

"Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities," said CEO Devin Nunes in a release announcing the move.

The move signals confidence in the company's future despite reporting hundreds of millions in losses earlier this year. In February, Trump Media & Technology Group reported a $400.9 million net loss for the full year.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

