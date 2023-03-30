Trump Indicted Live Updates: Trump to Surrender Early Next Week, Attorney Tells NBC

This is CNBC.com's live coverage of the New York grand jury vote to indict former President Donald Trump.

A New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The former president is expected to turn himself in early next week, his attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News.

The historic indictment will have broad implications, both on the 2024 campaign trail and on Capitol Hill. Trump is the top contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

In the days leading up to the indictment, Trump and his allies aimed vitriol at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Last week, Bragg received an envelope containing a death threat and a white powder, which authorities later decided was not threatening.

Trump will surrender early next week, attorney tells NBC

The unprecedented indictment of a former president means that after he surrenders, Trump will be read his Miranda rights, fingerprinted, and photographed — like any other defendant.

— Rohan Goswami

Trump will be re-elected in 2024, PAC official says

Taylor Budowich, CEO of the political-action committee Make America Great Again Inc., used the indictment as an opportunity to look ahead to the 2024 presidential election.

"This is not an indictment of a crime—there was no crime—instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation," Budowich said in a statement. "President Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state, and save our country by putting America first. For that, the political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail. He will be re-elected in the greatest landslide in American history, and together we will all Make America Great Again."

— Jordan Novet

Trump faces other criminal probes

Donald Trump could face potentially even more serious criminal charges beyond the Manhattan district attorney's case against him.

His alleged attempts to meddle in election results in Georgia are the subject of a criminal probe in that state.

Meanwhile, a federal special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating Trump over his removal of classified documents from the White House as well as his ties to the bloody Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Fueled by Trump's false claims of election fraud, hundreds of his supporters stormed the building that day in a bid to prevent lawmakers from confirming Joe Biden's victory.

–Mike Calia

Stormy Daniels' attorney says indictment is 'no cause for joy'

Stormy Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, said the indictment of Trump was "no cause for joy." Daniels, a former adult film actress, sits close to the heart of the Manhattan district attorney's hush money case.

"The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected," Brewster wrote on Twitter. "Now let truth and justice prevail."

Daniels was the alleged recipient of over $100,000, channeled through longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen, as part of a non-disclosure settlement. She was paid to stay quiet before the 2016 election about an alleged affair with Trump years earlier.

Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.

— Rohan Goswami

Donald Trump calls grand jury indictment 'political persecution and election interference,' vows to fight Democrats

Former President Donald Trump called the indictment by a New York grand jury "political persecution" and vowed to fight Democratic Party officials as he makes another run for the White House.

Trump's reaction came after the grand jury voted to indict the former president and current 2024 candidate following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here," Trump said in a statement. "Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden."

— Brian Schwartz

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, key Manhattan DA witness, says 'no one is above the law' after Trump indictment

Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, who was a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation, said that "no one is above the law" after his longtime boss was indicted by a New York grand jury.

"I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President. Today's indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning," Cohen said in a statement. "Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to DANY."

Cohen, in an interview on MSNBC, said he met with the district attorney at least two dozen times during Bragg's investigation into a 2016 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Cohen was previously sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud, lying to banks and violating campaign finance laws.

Cohen told MSNBC that he believes Trump is "petrified" after the indictment.

"The mug shot is going to really upset his fragile ego," Cohen told NBC.

— Brian Schwartz

Donald Trump indicted in hush money case

— Dan Mangan