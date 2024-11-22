Trump hush money sentencing delayed indefinitely

A New York judge indefinitely postponed President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case.

A New York judge Friday indefinitely postponed President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case.

Judge Juan Merchan in a court order also allowed Trump's attorneys to file motions to dismiss the case, in which Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The ruling cancels, for now, the sentencing that was set for next Tuesday.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Merchan this week that they supported pausing the sentencing date in order to give the defense lawyers time to argue that the case should be tossed entirely.

But the DA's office also said they would oppose that dismissal bid.

