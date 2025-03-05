Trump grants automakers one-month exemption from tariffs

The White House on Wednesday announced a one-month tariff exemption for automakers after President Donald Trump spoke a day earlier with heads of General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis.

Automakers have urged Trump to waive 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on vehicles that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin.

"Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2, but at the request of the companies associated with USMCA, the president is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on behalf of Trump.

The White House said it granted a one-month delay for tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with USMCA, which was negotiated under Trump's first term in office.

Shares of those automakers — the three largest U.S. producers of new vehicles were up between 4% and 9% early Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear whether just vehicles will be exempt, or if automotive parts would also be included.

S&P Global Mobility reports 25 automakers on average produce 63,900 light-duty passenger vehicles in North America per day. A majority of those, roughly 65%, are assembled in the U.S., followed by 27% in Mexico and 8% in Canada.

