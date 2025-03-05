Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump grants automakers one-month exemption from tariffs

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

In an aerial view, brand new Subaru cars sit in a storage lot at Auto Warehouse Co. on March 4, 2025 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The White House on Wednesday announced a one-month tariff exemption for automakers after President Donald Trump spoke a day earlier with heads of General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis.

Automakers have urged Trump to waive 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on vehicles that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2, but at the request of the companies associated with USMCA, the president is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on behalf of Trump.

The White House said it granted a one-month delay for tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with USMCA, which was negotiated under Trump's first term in office.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shares of those automakers — the three largest U.S. producers of new vehicles were up between 4% and 9% early Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear whether just vehicles will be exempt, or if automotive parts would also be included.

S&P Global Mobility reports 25 automakers on average produce 63,900 light-duty passenger vehicles in North America per day. A majority of those, roughly 65%, are assembled in the U.S., followed by 27% in Mexico and 8% in Canada.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Congress' proposed cuts may jeopardize Medicaid and negatively impact the economy, report finds

news 57 mins ago

Digg founder teams up with former Reddit rival to buy and revive website

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us