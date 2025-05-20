Money Report

Trump fails to convince SALT caucus to back tax bill

By Emily Wilkins, CNBC and Dan Mangan, CNBC

President Donald Trump arrives for a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images News | Getty Images
 President Donald Trump failed during a visit Tuesday to Capitol Hill to sway key Republicans from blue states to drop opposition to a major tax bill, which they say does not go far enough in boosting so-called SALT deductions for their constituents.

Opposition to the bill from the "SALT Caucus" threatens to derail the tax legislation, which Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hope to see passed before Memorial Day weekend.

