Trump fails to convince SALT caucus to back tax bill

- President Donald Trump failed to sway key Republicans from blue states to drop opposition to a major tax bill, which they say does not go far enough in boosting so-called SALT deductions for their constituents.
- Opposition to the bill from the "SALT Caucus" threatens to derail the tax legislation, which Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hope to see passed before Memorial Day weekend.
President Donald Trump failed during a visit Tuesday to Capitol Hill to sway key Republicans from blue states to drop opposition to a major tax bill, which they say does not go far enough in boosting so-called SALT deductions for their constituents.
Opposition to the bill from the "SALT Caucus" threatens to derail the tax legislation, which Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hope to see passed before Memorial Day weekend.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Copyright CNBC