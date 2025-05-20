Trump fails to convince SALT caucus to back tax bill

President Donald Trump failed to sway key Republicans from blue states to drop opposition to a major tax bill, which they say does not go far enough in boosting so-called SALT deductions for their constituents.

Opposition to the bill from the "SALT Caucus" threatens to derail the tax legislation, which Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hope to see passed before Memorial Day weekend.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.