Trump election conspiracist Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in prison by Colorado judge

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. 
Marc Piscotty | Getty Images

Tina Peters, a former Colorado county clerk who espoused the false conspiracy theory that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election due to ballot fraud, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for crimes related to a breach of voting systems in her county.

Peters was immediately taken into custody after the sentencing judge rejected her lawyer's request that she remain free.

