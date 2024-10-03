Trump election conspiracist Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in prison by Colorado judge

Tina Peters, a former Colorado county clerk who espoused the false conspiracy theory that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election due to ballot fraud, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for crimes related to a breach of voting systems in her county.
Peters was immediately taken into custody after the sentencing judge rejected her lawyer's request that she remain free.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
