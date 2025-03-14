Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump CMS nominee Dr. Oz won't commit to opposing Medicaid cuts

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, attends a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 14, 2025. 
Annabelle Gordon | Reuters
  • Dr. Mehmet Oz declined to commit to opposing future cuts to Medicaid when directly asked if he would do so.
  • Oz is President Donald Trump's nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
  • Trump has promised to preserve Medicaid and other federal safety-net programs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the agency in charge of massive government-run health insurance programs, on Friday declined to commit to opposing future cuts to Medicaid when directly asked if he would do so.

Instead, the nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that the way to protect Medicaid is "making sure that it's viable at every level."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The exchange during Oz's Senate confirmation hearing raises fresh questions about the fate of Medicaid under a Republican-led Congress and White House, despite Trump's promises to preserve it and other federal safety-net programs.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said last week that House Republicans' current budget cannot meet its spending-cut goals without significantly cutting Medicare or Medicaid coverage.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, asked Oz on Friday, "Since you cherish Medicaid, will you agree to oppose cuts in the Medicaid program?"

Money Report

Economy 1 hour ago

US-Canada trade war could signal a shift in economic ties, experts say

news 1 hour ago

Federal Reserve is likely to hold interest rates steady next week. But some consumer loans are getting cheaper

"I cherish Medicaid, and I've worked within the Medicaid environment quite extensively, as I highlighted, practicing at Columbia University," Oz said.

Wyden replied, "That's not that question, doctor. The question is, will you oppose cuts to this program you say you cherish?"

Oz again declined to say that he would.

"I want to make sure that patients today and in the future have resources to protect them if they get ill," he said.

"The way you protect Medicaid is by making sure that it's viable at every level, which includes having enough practitioners to afford the services, paying them enough to do what you request of them, and making sure that patients are able to use Medicaid."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us