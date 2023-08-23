Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani lands in Atlanta to surrender in Georgia election case

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Seth Wenig | AP
  • Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani landed in Atlanta to surrender on charges he conspired to illegally interfere with the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
  • Giuliani's lawyer, John Esposito, traveled with him to negotiate the amount and terms of the former New York City mayor's release bond with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
  • Giuliani, for weeks after the 2020 election, falsely claimed there had been widespread ballot fraud that led to the election of President Joe Biden.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani landed in Atlanta on Wednesday to surrender on charges he conspired to illegally interfere with the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Giuliani's lawyer, John Esposito, traveled with him to negotiate the amount and terms of the former New York City mayor's release bond with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. He is expected to be booked soon after.

Giuliani was somber when he spoke to reporters as he left his Manhattan apartment.

"I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," Giuliani said.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

"I'm fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump," he said.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Why Jim Cramer is cautious on this consumer-goods stock

news 34 mins ago

Don't waste money on turmeric supplements—unless they contain up to 95% of this key ingredient

"Now whether you like or dislike Donald Trump, I'm going to give you a warning. They're going to come for you," he added.

Giuliani, for weeks after the 2020 election, falsely claimed there had been widespread ballot fraud that led to the election of President Joe Biden, and pushed officials in Georgia and other states to effectively reverse Trump's electoral defeat on those grounds.

Trump and Giuliani, along with 17 other defendants, were charged last week in the election conspiracy indictment issued by a Fulton County grand jury. Giuliani himself is charged with 13 criminal counts.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us