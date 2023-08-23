Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani lands in Atlanta to surrender in Georgia election case

Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani landed in Atlanta to surrender on charges he conspired to illegally interfere with the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani landed in Atlanta on Wednesday to surrender on charges he conspired to illegally interfere with the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Giuliani's lawyer, John Esposito, traveled with him to negotiate the amount and terms of the former New York City mayor's release bond with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. He is expected to be booked soon after.

Giuliani was somber when he spoke to reporters as he left his Manhattan apartment.

"I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," Giuliani said.

"I'm fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump," he said.

"Now whether you like or dislike Donald Trump, I'm going to give you a warning. They're going to come for you," he added.

Giuliani, for weeks after the 2020 election, falsely claimed there had been widespread ballot fraud that led to the election of President Joe Biden, and pushed officials in Georgia and other states to effectively reverse Trump's electoral defeat on those grounds.

Trump and Giuliani, along with 17 other defendants, were charged last week in the election conspiracy indictment issued by a Fulton County grand jury. Giuliani himself is charged with 13 criminal counts.

