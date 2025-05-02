Money Report

Trump calls on Fed once again to lower rates after solid April jobs report

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Win McNamee | Annabelle Gordon | Reuters
President Donald Trump on Friday issued his latest call for the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, following a better-than-expected jobs report for April.

"Just like I said, and we're only in a TRANSITION STAGE, just getting started!!!" Trump wrote in an exuberant Truth Social post minutes after the latest nonfarm payrolls report came out.

"Consumers have been waiting for years to see pricing come down. NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!!" he wrote.

