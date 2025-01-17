Money Report

Trump and China's Xi discuss TikTok, trade, fentanyl, president-elect says

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

President Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Xi arrives for dinner at the start of their summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017.
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.
  • "We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
  • The call took place as the Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on whether to uphold a federal law that would effectively ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.

"The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately," said the president-elect, who is set to be sworn into office on Monday.

"We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote.

Xi after the call said that he and Trump both expressed hope for greater progress in U.S.-China relations, Reuters reported, citing the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Trump's talk with Xi about TikTok came shortly before the Supreme Court upheld a federal law that will effectively ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S.

The law is set to take effect Sunday. It is unclear how Trump, who has credited TikTok with helping him defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, will handle the impending ban.

