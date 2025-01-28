Treasury yields rise as investors anticipate first Fed meeting of the year

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the Federal's Reserve's first meeting of the year where interest rate decisions will be made.

At 3:57 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield rose more than three basis points to 4.5647%, while the 2-year Treasury yield rose more than two basis points to 4.2258%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting which will take place over Tuesday and Wednesday, and will watch closely as the Fed announces its latest monetary policy decision.

Newly inaugurated U.S. president Donald Trump applied pressure saying that he will "demand that interest rates drop immediately," during a key note address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week.

However, expectations for a rate cut remain low, with the Fed signaling in its last December meeting that they're penciling in only two rate cuts in 2025.

Traders are pricing in a more than 97% chance that interest rates will remain unchanged, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Treasuries tumbled on Monday after investors looked to buy safe-haven assets amidst a huge stock market sell-off. That was due to the emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which released its own open source AI model that is outperforming OpenAI, and which they said took less than $6 million to build.

That caused investors to question the billions of dollars spent on training and building AI models, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 plunging late on Monday.

Investors will also await the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — on Friday, which will offer insights into the health of the U.S. economy.