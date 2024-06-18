Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise ahead of May retail sales data

By April Roach,CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury bond yields rose Tuesday as investors traders looked ahead to May retail sales data for insights into the health of the consumer.

The 10-year Treasury yield was under a basis point higher at 4.2808%. The 2-year Treasury note yield was also up by less than a basis point to 4.7629%.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Retail sales data for May is due Tuesday morning. Data on industrial production, manufacturing production and business inventories are also expected in the morning. Other economic reports on home sales, jobless claims and housing starts are expected later in the week.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Last week, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark policy rate steady at 5.25%-5.50% and indicated that just one rate cut would take place this year.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Sunday told CBS News that it's a "reasonable prediction" that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates once this year, waiting until December to do it.

"We need to see more evidence to convince us that inflation is well on our way back down to 2%," Kashkari said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

China launches anti-dumping probe into imported EU pork as trade tensions grow

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Boeing's reckoning

Federal Reserve officials including Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin are expected to speak at events across the country throughout the day.

It's a short week in the United States, with markets closed on Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us