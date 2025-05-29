Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields move higher as trade court blocks Trump's tariffs

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly higher on Thursday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a federal trade court blocking President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

At 5:55 a.m. ET, the 30-year Treasury yield rose nearly 5 basis points to 5%. The 10-year Treasury yield was 5 basis points higher at 4.537%. The 2-year yield was up 4 basis points reaching 4.037%.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%, and yields move inversely to prices.

The U.S. Court of International Trade invalidated Trump's universal "reciprocal tariffs" imposed on international trade partners in early April, on Wednesday, and ordered a permanent stop to the duties in this case as well as future modifications.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The court said that Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

"The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs," it said.

The Trump administration has already appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Nvidia jumps 5% in premarket trading as results spark global chip rally

Trump administration 2 hours ago

Four tools at the Trump administration's disposal after a U.S. court blocks tariffs

On the economic data front, investors will be awaiting the gross domestic product growth rate for fresh insights into the health of the U.S. economy. They are also looking ahead to the personal consumption expenditures index — the Fed's favorite inflation gauge — which is set to be released on Friday morning.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us