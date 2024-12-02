Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise slightly as investors look to key labor data this week

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. 
NYSE

Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors awaited labor and manufacturing economic data this week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose by 2 basis points to 4.21%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield rose by more than 2 basis points to 4.20%. On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield had fallen to its lowest levels since late October.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

One basis point equals 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are keenly anticipating labor data which will offer insights about the strength of the U.S. economy.  

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

First, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for October will be published on Wednesday and provide estimates of the number of job openings, hires, layoffs, and quits.

The November jobs report will be published on Friday and is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 177,500 jobs last month, per FactSet's consensus estimate, up from 12,000 jobs in October.

Additionally, the unemployment rate is set to rise to 4.2%, up from 4.1% previously, per the FactSet estimate.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Strikes underway at Volkswagen plants across Germany as wage conflict escalates

news 1 hour ago

Negotiate on the budget or we'll bring you down, France's far right tells government

The jobs report is important for investors as it will be the last major look at the labor market before the Fed's Dec. 17-18 meeting, where they will decide on how much to cut interest rates. A strong labor report will put the Fed on the path to cut rates further.

Meanwhile, on Monday investors are expecting the ISM Manufacturing PMI report for November, which will offer insights about the health of the manufacturing economy. A PMI reading above 50% indicates an expanding manufacturing economy while below 50% suggests a decline.

Several Fed officials are expected to give speeches through the week, including Fed governor Christopher Waller on Monday, then Fed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, which investors will monitor closely for hints about future interest rate cuts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us