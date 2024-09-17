Treasury yields little changed as Fed meeting set to kick off

U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting is scheduled to begin, with policymakers widely expected to announce an interest rate cut at its conclusion.

At 3:03 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was down by less than one basis point to 3.6194%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last less than one basis point lower to 3.5506%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve this week, with an interest rate cut from the central bank all but guaranteed. The decision will be announced on Wednesday when its two-day meeting ends. This would be the first rate reduction since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March 2022.

Investors will also be looking out for clues about the outlook for interest rates, especially if any further cuts could come this year. After this week's meeting, two more remain on the schedule for 2024.

The key question across markets remains how big the rate cut from the Fed will be on Wednesday. Traders were last pricing in a 67% chance of a 50 basis point reduction according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, an increase from last week when a 25 basis point cut was more widely anticipated.

Before the Fed's decision, investors on Tuesday will be parsing through August retail sales figures for hints about the state of the consumer. A 0.2% decline is expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

The latest building permit, housing starts and existing home sales figures are also due later in the week. Elsewhere, monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are expected this week.