Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury slides on rising recession concerns

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the Financial District in New York City on March 4, 2025. 
Timothy A. Clary | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as investors await a busy week of key economic data and take in the state of the U.S. economy after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 4.251%. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped by 5 basis points to 3.954%.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating several economic data releases this week, with the New York Fed survey of consumer expectations due out on Monday at 10 a.m. ET. This will pair with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report that will be published on Friday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The big report of the week is the Consumer Price Index, due for release on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. ET, as well as the Producer Price Index on Thursday. Investors will use these indicators as an important gauge for the health of the U.S. economy.

"Inflation data will dominate the economic calendar this week. The total and core Consumer Price Indexes (CPI) likely rose at a more moderate pace in February after sharp increases in the prior month, resulting in annual increases holding roughly steady," Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, said in a statement.

Investor concerns picked up over the weekend, as Trump commented that his tariffs may affect U.S. growth and didn't rule out the possibility of a recession by saying the economy was going through "a period of transition." U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made similar remarks on Friday, saying the economy may be slowing.

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

More couples are choosing lab-grown diamonds over natural stones for engagement rings. Here's why

news 40 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

"Could we be seeing that this economy that we inherited starting to roll a bit? Sure. And look, there's going to be a natural adjustment as we move away from public spending to private spending," Bessent said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"The market and the economy have just become hooked. We've become addicted to this government spending, and there's going to be a detox period," he added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us