Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Weigh Economic, Monetary Policy Outlook

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC and Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields declined Tuesday as investors assessed what could be next for Federal Reserve monetary policy following remarks from central bank officials and ahead of key economic data.

At 4:12 p.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.98%. The 2-year Treasury yield was up by more than 2 basis points at 4.887%.

Investors considered the Federal Reserve's next interest rate policy moves ahead of key inflation data due this week and the central bank's upcoming meeting on July 25-26.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Monday that she expects two further rate hikes to be announced this year to lower inflation. Speaking at a Brookings Institution event, she suggested that this could, however, change, and there's a possibility of both fewer or more rate hikes — depending on economic data.

Daly's comments echoed the tone struck by a multitude of central bank officials, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, since their last policy meeting at which rates were left unchanged. Markets are now pricing in a 94.9% chance of rates being hiked again later this month, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, but the picture is less clear for the other three Fed meetings scheduled for later in the year.

Investors are also looking out for several major economic data points scheduled for this week, including the latest consumer inflation figures on Wednesday and wholesale inflation on Thursday. No key data is expected on Tuesday.

