Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Return to Bond Market

Global bonds sold off earlier in the week, driving yields higher, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly tweaked its yield curve controls.

Final third-quarter U.S. GDP data is set to be published at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, alongside last week's jobless claims figures.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as the sell-off seen earlier in the week abated.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down was down 3.9 basis points at 3.6452% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped 3.4 basis points to 3.7103%. The yield on the 2-year note dropped a single basis point to 4.2037%. Yields move inversely to prices.

However, economists largely interpreted the move as a necessary tweak rather than the prelude to a hawkish pivot from the persistently accommodative central bank.

Positive sentiment returned to risk assets on Wednesday after a strong round of corporate earnings and the release of consumer confidence data for December, which came in at the highest level since April.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $45 billion each of 4-week and 8-week Treasury bills, along with $19 billion of 5-year TIPS.