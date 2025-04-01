Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Treasury yields fall as investors brace for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy rollout

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on March 24, 2025.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Treasury yields were lower on Tuesday as investors brace themselves for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy rollout.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury lost 6 basis points to trade at 4.184%. The 2-year Treasury yield ticked down by nearly 3 basis points to 3.885%.

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Traders are eagerly awaiting more clarity on Wednesday, when many of Trump's duties are set to come into effect.

Investors are optimistic that once the tariffs are implemented, some of the ambiguity surrounding U.S. trade policy could ease, providing more clarity on how the measures will unfold. However, the measures could be broader than anticipated. President Donald Trump said this week that U.S. reciprocal tariffs would apply to virtually all countries.

Wall Street is also looking toward a data-heavy week. February's JOLTS job openings report is due later in the day, ADP's private payroll numbers for March is slated for Wednesday, and closely watched March employment data in the form of nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate is due Friday.

"Some on Wall Street are already talking about how '2 April' may very well be lighter-than-feared, producing a snap-back rally in risk assets," said José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.

"But others worry that this economy can't handle a stress test of this magnitude and point to households increasingly unable to sustain expenditure patterns in light of mounting headwinds," he wrote in a note.

Worries are mounting that the upcoming tariffs could trigger a sharp economic downturn, potentially leading to a recession. Economists surveyed by CNBC now project first-quarter growth at just 0.3%, a drop from the 2.3% seen in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Copyright CNBC

Contact Us