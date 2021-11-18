Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

The number of jobless claims filed during the week ended Nov. 13 is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting initial filings for unemployment insurance fell to 260,000 last week, from the previous week's 267,000 claims.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 2 basis points to 1.5838% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points lower to 1.9713%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year rate continued its fall from the previous session, following a slip in the number of housing starts in October.

The benchmark 10-year rate had climbed earlier in the week, following strong retail sales and a higher-than-expected increase in the National Association of Home Builders Housing Market index. The strong economic data stoked concerns about the pace at which the Federal Reserve will normalize monetary policy, particularly amid rising inflation.

Auctions are due to be held on Thursday for $10 billion of 4-week bills, $25 billion of 8-week bills and $14 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

