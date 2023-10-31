Money Report

Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed meeting kickoff

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday just ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and as investors assessed the state of the economy.

At 5:08 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over three basis points to 4.8435%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading more than one basis point lower at 5.0249%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The Fed's latest monetary policy meeting is set to begin Tuesday and end with its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Markets are widely expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged and are hoping for hints about whether it's likely done raising rates from guidance released alongside the rate decision and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference.

Several policymakers have said they believe rates won't have to go any higher in recent weeks, often citing tighter financial conditions brought on by higher Treasury yields as a key factor. Higher yields are often associated with an easing economy.

Investors also assessed the state of the economy after the U.S. Treasury shared its borrowing plans for the final three months of 2022. The Treasury is aiming to borrow $776 billion, which is below the previously expected amount.

On Tuesday, the consumer confidence report for October and the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for August are expected. Key economic data will be published later in the week in the form of the October jobs report, which will reflect whether the labor market is easing.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan announced it would keep interest rates unchanged but make its yield curve control policy more flexible. Euro zone inflation and gross domestic product readings are also expected Tuesday.

