Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Anticipate Fed Meeting Minutes

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes and assessed the outlook for monetary policy.

At 3:46 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by less than one basis point to 3.9468%. It had briefly risen as high as 3.966% earlier in the session, a level last seen in early November.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.685% after dipping by close to two basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors considered what the Fed's next policy moves might be, including regarding interest rates, after various Fed officials hinted that further increases could be on the horizon.

Many are hoping for fresh clues on Wednesday, when the minutes from the central bank's last meeting on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 are due to be published. The Fed hiked interest rates by 25 basis points then, though several central bank officials confirmed they were in favor of a 50 basis point increase.

It was the eighth consecutive rate hike as the Fed's fight against persistently high inflation continued.

Earlier this month, both consumer and wholesale inflation readings came in higher than expected on a monthly basis for January. Meanwhile, Fed speakers indicated that economic data will form the basis for future policy decisions, sparking concerns about further, and potentially steeper, rate increases.

Many investors are concerned about the impact of high interest rates on the U.S. economy and fear that the pace of rate hikes could lead to a recession.