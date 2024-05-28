Treasury yields slip ahead of consumer confidence and inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower early Tuesday at the start of a shortened trading week, as investors await fresh data releases on consumer confidence and inflation.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped more than 1 basis point to 4.459%, while the 2-year Treasury yield shed more than 3 basis points to 4.918%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The Conference Board will publish its monthly Consumer Confidence Index on Tuesday, after three consecutive declines in the gauge.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

That will be followed on Friday by the April personal income and expenditures report, which includes a measurement of price movements across a range of consumer expenses.

Investors are hungry for more data on the economic and inflationary picture after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, released last week, showed uncertainty among policymakers about when to ease policy.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is due to speak in London on Tuesday. Kashkari told CNBC Tuesday it would require "many more months of positive inflation data" to convince him that the Fed should cut rates once or twice this year.