Treasury Yields Climb With Focus on Employment Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

  • The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index for April is set to be released at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
  • An auction is due to be held on Tuesday for $40 billion of 42-day bills.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday morning, with investors focused on two key pieces of employment data that are due to be released this week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.492% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 2.108%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Payroll firm ADP is set to report on the number of private payrolls added in June on Wednesday, followed by weekly jobless claims data from the Labor Department on Thursday.

However, investors' main focus will likely be the June jobs report, which the Labor Department is set to release on Friday.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on jobs data, to see if any significant changes prompt the Federal Reserve to consider tightening monetary policy sooner than expected.

In terms of data due out Tuesday, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index for April is set to be released at 9 a.m. ET.

An auction is due to be held on Tuesday for $40 billion of 42-day bills.

