Trader Joe's superfan with 2 million followers: The 9 best things to buy right now—'I pride myself on uncovering hidden gems'

I became a Trader Joe's content creator by accident. Before Instagram even existed, I started posting my favorite TJ's items on a blog to share with my friends and roommates. The goal was to get them to stop eating all of my food and go buy their own.

It was a fun hobby while I briefly pursued a CPA after college, and when I pivoted to work in private equity and commercial real estate development for about a decade. Now I'm a full-time content creator who makes a living through other brand partnerships and my spatula and kitchenware company.

Today, my Trader Joe's-themed Instagram account has nearly 2 million fans. That's even though I'm not officially affiliated with or sponsored by the store in any capacity and never have been. I just genuinely love going there, and I pride myself on uncovering hidden gems and seasonal must-haves.

Here are my top Trader Joe's picks for the summer.

Cold Pressed Watermelon Juice, $2.99

Summer and watermelon go hand in hand. This cold-pressed juice is refreshing and not overly sweet, made only from watermelon and lemon with no added sugar.

I love sipping on it by the pool or taking it along on a picnic to stay cool on very hot days.

At about $0.25/ounce, it's much cheaper than similar juices you could get elsewhere. For example, a bottle of Evolution Fresh watermelon juice runs about $0.46/ounce on Fresh Direct.

Organic Coconut Smoothie, $2.79

This smoothie also has just two ingredients — coconut water and coconut meat. I love enjoying it after a morning workout or as a midday snack. It makes me feel a tiny bit like I'm on a beach vacation, even if I'm just taking a break during a busy afternoon.

I've tried coconut smoothies from other grocers and find they're often packed with sugar and other ingredients — and they have a higher price point. Compare TJ's $0.35/ounce to, for example, $0.42/ounce for a Harmless Harvest version on Fresh Direct.

Courtesy of Natasha Fischer and Trader Joe's ©2024

Ataulfo Mangos, $5.99

Every summer, I eagerly await the arrival of sweet, tender, juicy Ataulfo mangos, also known as honey mangoes.

They're perfect for snacking on their own (my preference), adding to smoothies, or incorporating into summer salads.

Trader Joe's was the first grocer I saw carry Ataulfo mangos a few years back and since then I've seen them appear elsewhere, but at a higher price. Trader Joe's sells theirs in a 4-pack at about $1.50/mango compared to about $2.25/mango in a 2-pack on Fresh Direct.

Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips, $2.69

These thick, ridged chips come in a blue bag and boast a tangy BBQ flavor with notes of honey mustard.

They're a summer snacking staple for me, and can add a delicious crunch to sandwiches. I always keep a bag on hand for summer gatherings and beach trips.

A lot of brands make a BBQ chip, but I've never had a ridged, Carolina gold variation quite like this.

Milk Chocolate Covered Honeycomb Candy, $3.99

This new item has quickly become a favorite. I keep it in the fridge, and the combination of crunchy honeycomb and smooth milk chocolate satisfies my sweet tooth without feeling overly indulgent.

In the U.S., we don't have a standard chocolate bar filled with honeycomb — like the U.K.'s Cadbury Crunchie — though you can find the combo here and there.

There are also recipes floating around the internet. But if you don't have time or energy to make it yourself or visit a bunch of stores, the TJ's option is cheap, easy to find, and delicious.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2024

Ube Mochi, $4.99

Another summer delight I eagerly anticipate every year is the ube mochi. These individual bites of ube (or purple yam) ice cream are coated in a chewy mochi exterior with a flavor that's something like a mix of vanilla and pistachio.

I love enjoying these in the evening as a way to cool down and treat myself after a long, hot day.

I've heard you can find ube mochi at some specialty markets, but those aren't always convenient.

Celery Bites, $1.99

A combo I currently love is Trader Joe's celery bites paired with any of their hummus varieties. The crisp, refreshing taste of celery combined with the creamy, flavorful hummus makes for a healthy and satisfying snack. It's perfect for hot summer days when you need something light but filling.

You could, of course, wash and cut your own celery at home. But if you're grabbing a snack on the go, the pre-cut bites save you some time and hassle.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2024

Trader Joe's Face and Body Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $5.99

While it's important to protect your skin year-round, this sunscreen becomes an essential part of my routine during the summer.

Whether I'm heading to the beach or spending the day outdoors, it keeps my skin protected and doubles as a hydrating base I can use under makeup. It's light, doesn't feel greasy on my skin, and doesn't leave a white residue.

I've tried tons of sunscreens and this one is one of my favorites. For a daily user like me, I appreciate that it's cheaper than other options, such as Sun Bum, which lists its comparable six-ounce tube of SPF 30 at $17.49.

Dill Pickle Mustard, $1.99

This is one of my favorite condiments. I haven't come across it at other grocers so I categorize it as an "only at TJ's" item.

It has the perfect balance of dill and mustard, and if you ask me, it makes any sandwich, burger, or grilling experience tastier.

For a unique twist — trust me here — try it on a slice of watermelon.

Natasha Fischer is the creator of Trader Joe's List. She is not affiliated with or sponsored by the store. Before becoming a full-time content creator, she worked in private equity and commercial real estate development for 10 years while posting as a hobby.

