Trader Joe's, Costco and other grocery chains are limiting egg purchases—here's what to know

A deadly outbreak of avian flu has wiped out nearly half of the egg-laying hens in the U.S., leaving grocery store aisles empty, driving up prices and forcing retailers to limit purchases to curb hoarding.

Trader Joe's is the latest retailer impose restrictions on eggs, which were confirmed by the company earlier this week. "Due to ongoing supply issues, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe's stores across the country," a spokesperson tells CNBC Make It.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Costco also implemented limits, capping egg purchases at three cartons per customer in some locations.

Social media posts of empty shelves and shoppers stocking up on eggs highlight how grocery chains are struggling to keep up with demand, leading stores to impose sudden restrictions. Some Costco stores completely ran out of stock earlier this week, for instance, price trackers at The Krazy Coupon Lady tell CNBC Make It.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here are the limits other stores are imposing. This isn't a complete list, and additional grocery chains may still be rolling out egg purchase limits.

Walmart : Customers are limited to two 60-count cartons per purchase "to help ensure more customers can have access to eggs," a spokesperson confirms. "Although supply is very tight, we're working with suppliers to try and help meet customer demand, while striving to keep prices as low as possible." There are no restrictions on smaller quantities.

: Customers are limited to two 60-count cartons per purchase "to help ensure more customers can have access to eggs," a spokesperson confirms. "Although supply is very tight, we're working with suppliers to try and help meet customer demand, while striving to keep prices as low as possible." There are no restrictions on smaller quantities. Whole Foods : Purchases are capped at three cartons per customer in some locations, including New York City and Miami.

: Purchases are capped at three cartons per customer in some locations, including New York City and Miami. Kroger : Shoppers are limited to two dozen eggs per trip in some stores, a spokesperson confirms.

: Shoppers are limited to two dozen eggs per trip in some stores, a spokesperson confirms. Aldi: Some stores have set a two-dozen limit, NBC Chicago reports.

Costco, Whole Foods and Aldi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Egg shortage to drive prices higher in 2025

In December, shoppers paid an average of $4.15 for a dozen large, grade A eggs — a 65% increase from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And prices are expected to climb by 20.3% in 2025, according to the latest outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For that reason, finding a deal on eggs will be a challenge for shoppers.

Knowing that prices will stay high, consider using grocery store apps for coupons and discounts, says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at The Krazy Coupon Lady.

Right now, 30 cents per egg is considered a good deal, but local stores may occasionally offer discounts, McGrath says. She suggests shopping around for the best prices and heading to the store early in the day to make sure eggs are still in stock.

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.