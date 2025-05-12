Toy stocks rally after Chinese tariffs slashed to 30%

Shares of Mattel, Hasbro, Jakks and Funko rallied on Monday after the U.S. agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on China.

The agreement will pause most tariffs and other trade barriers for 90 days, including reducing the 145% levy President Donald Trump had in place on Chinese imports to 30%.

The toy industry is heavily reliant on supply chains in China, leaving toy makers at the mercy of trade policy.

Shares of major toy makers rallied on Monday after the U.S. agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on China.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The agreement will pause most tariffs and other trade barriers for 90 days, including reducing the 145% levy President Donald Trump had in place on Chinese imports to 30%.

Shares of Mattel jumped more than 10% Monday, Hasbro traded up 6.5%, Jakks rose more than 15% and Funko soared a whopping 46.4%.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The rally pushed shares of Hasbro above their trading level from early April, before Trump first announced his so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on dozens of trade partners. The rest of the toy stocks are still trading below their April 1 closing prices.

The stocks had been hammered by Wall Street as investors anticipated manufacturing hiccups and price hikes resulting from the tariff scheme. The toy industry is heavily reliant on supply chains in China, leaving toy makers at the mercy of trade policy. Bank of America estimates that both Mattel and Hasbro source around 40% of their U.S. product from China.

Last month, Hasbro estimated that it would see as much as a $300 million hit to its bottom line if Trump's 145% China duty held.

Mattel, too, warned last week that it was taking mitigating actions to fully offset costs associated with Trump's trade war with China, including raising prices in the U.S.

Both companies had previously issued forecasts that assumed 25% tariffs on Chinese imports. Mattel retracted its guidance earlier this month, citing macroeconomic volatility and uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs. Hasbro, meanwhile, maintained the full-year guidance it issued last quarter, but warned investors about the uncertainty of the current tariff environment.

Representatives from Hasbro, Mattel, Jakks and Funko did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.