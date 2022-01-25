Tom Brady Says Family Will Play Big Role in Whether He Retires Or Returns to the NFL

Tom Brady said this week his family will play a big role in deciding whether he returns for another season after Tampa Bay was eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs by Los Angeles.

Brady, who will turn 45 before next season begins, touched on his future in the NFL during a weekly episode of his podcast "Let's Go."

Brady is the all-time NFL leader in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns. He has won seven Super Bowls.

Record-setting championship quarterback Tom Brady said this week his family will play a big role in deciding whether he returns for another season after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady, who will turn 45 before next season begins, touched on his future in the NFL during a weekly episode of his podcast "Let's Go." He told co-host Jim Gray there is joy in "not playing football" and spending time with his family.

"Playing football, I get so much joy from it. I love it. But not playing football, there's a lot of joy in that for me now with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and will be," Brady told co-host Jim Gray about deciding whether to return for a 23rd season.

He said that there is "no rush" from the Bucs coaching staff and management in deciding whether to return to play.

"I'm gonna spend some time with them [family] and give them what they need," Brady said of his off-season plans. "'They've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do."

Brady is married to supermodel and philanthropist Gisele Bundchen. They have two children. He shares custody of his oldest son with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan.

The quarterback expressed his disappointment in being eliminated from the playoffs, but said he is proud of what the Bucs did this year, coming off last year's Super Bowl championship.

"I'm proud and satisfied with everything we accomplished this year," he said about the Bucs season and his own performance. "I know when I give it my all, that's something to be proud of. And I've literally given everything I had, this year, last year and the year before that."

The season marked Brady's 22nd year in the NFL. Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns during the regular season. Brady is the all-time NFL leader in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns. He has won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Bucs.

Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking them to their first Super Bowl in 18 years. He became the oldest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl ring at age 43.

This is only the fourth time in his career that Brady has not advanced in the divisional round.

Gray asked Brady if he wanted a farewell tour like Kobe Bryant had during his last season as professional athletes. Brady says he would not want one.

"I think that'd be distracting for me," he said. "My enjoyment comes from the competition."