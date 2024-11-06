Money Report

Tim Sheehy will defeat Sen. Jon Tester in Montana Senate election, NBC News projects

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Montana Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy walks up to the stage during a rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana.
Michael Ciaglo | Getty Images
  • Republican nominee Tim Sheehy will defeat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the election for a Senate seat from Montana, NBC News projects.
  • Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and wealthy businessman, was heavily touted by the GOP as one of its strongest chances to pick up a Senate seat and potentially swing the balance of party control of the chamber.
  • The three-term incumbent Tester was facing strong headwinds in winning re-election in a state where Sheehy's fellow Republican, Donald Trump, was running well ahead of Kamala Harris in polls.

Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and wealthy businessman, was heavily touted by the GOP as one of its strongest chances to pick up a Senate seat and potentially swing the balance of party control of the chamber.

Tester, a farmer who had been elected to three terms in the Senate, was facing strong headwinds in winning re-election.

Sheehy, a 38-year-old who owns a company that fights fires from the air, this week struggled in an interview with radio host Megyn Kelly to explain a 2015 incident in which he went to a hospital after his handgun fired in Montana's Glacier National Park.

A park ranger said Sheehy told him he had accidentally shot himself in the arm, but Sheehy denies that, saying he went to the hospital because of fears a bullet that was in his arm from a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan, which he had not reported to superiors at the time.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

