TikTok restoring U.S. service after Trump provided ‘assurance'

TikTok was available to some U.S. users on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would sign an executive order on Monday to delay a federal ban of the app.

"I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!" Trump wrote in a post on his social media app Truth Social on Sunday morning.

"I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," the president-elect wrote.

A law shutting down the app in the U.S. due to national security reasons went into effect on Sunday

Although TikTok was shut down for American users late Saturday night, and also removed from Apple and Google's app stores, some were able to log on to the platform on Sunday through their desktops.

