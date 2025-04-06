Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
TikTok

TikTok reportedly stays on App Store after assurance from Attorney General Pam Bondi

By Hakyung Kim, CNBC

In this photo illustration, the logo of TikTok is displayed on a smartphone screen on April 5, 2025 in Shanghai, China. 
Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter of assurance to Apple officials that the company should act in accordance with Trump's TikTok extension, according to a Bloomberg News report.
  • President Donald Trump extended the divestiture deadline for U.S. operations for at least 75 days.

Apple will keep ByteDance-owned TikTok on its App Store for at least 75 more days after receiving assurances from Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to extend the TikTok ban deadline for the second time. TikTok will be banned in the U.S. unless China's ByteDance sells its U.S. operations under a national security law signed by former President Joe Biden in April 2024.

AG Bondi wrote in a letter to Apple that the company should act in accordance with Trump's deadline extension and that it would not be penalized for hosting the platform, according to unnamed sources cited in the report.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

After TikTok went briefly offline for U.S. users in January following the initial ban deadline, it remained unavailable for download in the App Store until Feb. 13. Apple had reinstated TikTok to its app store after receiving a similar letter of assurance from Bondi.

The extension comes days after Trump announced cumulative tariffs of 54% on China. Prior to the additional tariff rollout on April 2, the president said he could reduce duties on the country to help facilitate a deal for ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations of TikTok.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Commerce Secretary Lutnick doesn't back down in face of market sell-off: ‘The tariffs are coming'

news 5 hours ago

Why we can't let go of our childhood friends, even when we don't have anything in common anymore

"Maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done," Trump said during a press conference in March. "TikTok is big, but every point in tariffs is worth more than TikTok."

WATCH: TikTok deal reportedly halted after China said it would reject it due to tariffs

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

TikTok
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us