Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

TikTok asks Supreme Court to block U.S. ban pending appeal

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

An advocate holds a sign for TikTok following a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Graeme Sloan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • TikTok asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a potential ban on the popular social media app pending an appeal of a lower-court ruling.
  • A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. on Dec. 6 upheld a federal law that will require China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok by Jan. 19 or face an effective ban in the United States.
  • The appeals court cited national concerns raised by members of Congress who backed the law.

TikTok asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block a potential ban on the popular social media app pending an appeal of a lower-court ruling.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The request came days after a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., refused to issue such an injunction in favor of the app, which is used by 170 million Americans.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. on Dec. 6 upheld a federal law that will require China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok by Jan. 19 or face an effective ban in the United States.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The appeals court cited national concerns raised by members of Congress who backed the law.

In a statement Monday posted on its X social media account, TikTok Policy said, "The Supreme Court has an established record of upholding Americans' right to free speech."

"Today, we are asking the Court to do what it has traditionally done in free speech cases: apply the most rigorous scrutiny to speech bans and conclude that it violates the First Amendment," the statement said.

Money Report

news 44 mins ago

There's still time to slash your 2024 tax bill with these last-minute moves

news 55 mins ago

The Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth-largest ever at $740 million—here are the odds you'll win

The same post said that estimates show that if TikTok is banned, small business who use the app will lost more than $1 billion in revenue in just one month, and that creators who use the app will lose nearly $300 million in earnings in one month.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us