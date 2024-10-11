This simple habit separates highly successful people from all others, says former Google exec: Doing it has ‘never been easier'

Maha Abouelenein knows what it takes to be successful.

In 2014, the 53-year-old founded her Minnesota-based communications firm, Digital and Savvy, to provide public relations services to large companies and CEOs, from Target to entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. That was after she worked as a public relations executive for over 10 years in the Middle East, most notably as Google's head of communications for that region.

One habit helped Abouelenein continue advancing her career even after starting over in another country, she tells CNBC Make It.

It's "being a lifelong learner," she says. "It's about being curious… I don't want to be left behind because I don't know things. It's that simple."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Being willing to hear fresh perspectives and learn new skills doesn't just help you stay relevant, but it helps you stand out, "especially with rapid innovations in technology and when you're competing against a global remote talent pool," Abouelenein wrote in her new book, "7 Rules of Self-Reliance," which was published this week.

Research shows that continuing to learn throughout your career can increase your memory and cognitive abilities, as well as improve your happiness. Employers also tend to seek employees who possess a "growth mindset," where they continuously pursue new skills and improve themselves, LinkedIn workforce expert Aneesh Raman told Make It in March.

Moreover, with increased digital access to resources, classes and tools to make education more widely available, "being a lifelong learner today has never been easier," Abouelenein adds.

She points to her own life as an example: Abouelenein's strengths are creativity and strategy, but she struggles with financial literacy, especially tedious topics like accounting and balance sheets, she says. Though she's a public relations veteran and successful CEO, she still took a "finance for non-finance executives" course last year.

"YouTube videos and podcasts are for free — you can find 10 minutes a week to listen to a podcast and learn something... Why wouldn't we take advantage of all the [opportunities] out there for us to learn and level up?" she asks. "We're also not just competing with people in our own cities because of remote working environments. You need to have a competitive advantage."

Most people know the areas where they can brush up on their skills — but, if you're unsure, consulting with your boss or colleagues could help you find a benchmark. Getting this kind of feedback can be difficult, as no one wants to be told what they aren't particularly good at. However, seeking criticism shows curiosity, humility and an eagerness to improve — all of which are valuable qualities in an employee, according to Abouelenein.

"You need to be proactive," she says. "You need to drive your career."

Her advice echoes that of billionaire Jay Chaudhry, who says one of the top traits he looks for in entry-level and top-level job candidates alike is a willingness to learn.

"In today's world, everything is changing rapidly," Chaudry told CNBC Make It recently, adding that "the way you work, how you work, where you work — all that is changing."

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Pre-register now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through Nov. 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.