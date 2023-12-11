This is a tried-and-true way to break a bad habit, says wellbeing coach—so we're putting it to the test in 2024

Breaking a "bad" habit isn't an easy feat, but replacing an activity that you're hoping to change with a healthier alternative can make the process a bit less challenging.

The reason swapping one habit out for a better choice works, says Margaret Moore, CEO of Wellcoaches Corporation and Chair of the Institute of Coaching at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital, is because of the two kinds of motivation:

Avoid: "I want to avoid something bad [from] happening."

"I want something better."

For some people, "avoid" motivation is enough to encourage them to stop doing something like drinking Diet Coke. Discovering its negative effects on health, including an increased risk of developing diabetes and weaker bone density, is all the motivation they need to toss out the soda cans and never look back, Moore tells CNBC Make It.

But for others, automatic habits like drinking Diet Coke every day or eating sweets often is serving a need in some way, she says, and giving up those habits can be much more difficult.

"There's a part of you that needs to be free, and indulgent and impulsive and enjoy life," especially for highly disciplined individuals, she notes.

"When you squash that all the time, you'll do something impulsive like 'I'm just going to go grab the cookie' even though I said I'm not going to eat cookies this week. Because I'm feeling as though I am just so regulated and so disciplined that I need some freedom from this self control."

If avoiding the negative consequences of indulging in a behavior isn't enough to keep you from doing it, don't worry you're not alone. You can use the "approach" motivation to implement something better in your life with healthier alternatives, which research shows is much easier than cutting out a habit without a replacement.

Here are a few habits that our staff at CNBC Make It plan to give up for the new year and the better alternatives they're replacing them with.

Less, or no, alcohol

Some of our Make It staff are considering not just a Dry January, but a dryer year altogether. And several plan to substitute the alcoholic beverages with interesting alternatives.

"To unwind, on some week nights, I would drink wine. I enjoy drinking wine, but I noticed that when I drink wine before bed, I'm waking up in the middle of the night."

"So, I replaced it instead with taking like a small amount of a cannabis edible or smoking a little bit, and that helped me sleep much better. I don't wake up in the middle of the night. It actually helps me get to bed on time [and] I stay asleep."

— Aditi Shrikant, Lead Psychology Reporter

"I've been trying to do Dry January for the past couple of years, and just taking more thoughtful pauses from alcohol."

With a shift to mainly nonalcoholic beverages, "my hope is that by drinking less, and less often, I'll be able to sleep better overall — both more hours and higher quality sleep. With two small kids, every little bit helps."

— Tom Huddleston Jr., Senior Entrepreneurs Reporter

No more soda and goodbye coffee

Giving up drinks is a big trend across the board at Make It, but alcohol isn't the only thing on the chopping block. Lots of people are giving up soda and coffee, too.

"I gave up soda five years ago and just replaced it with water. [Soda] tastes weird to me now, and I do like sparkling water if I want a little bubbles."

— Cheyenne DeVon, Money Reporter

"I'm like half replacing coffee with tea. It's good because I don't get cravings for like junk food and stuff because tea suppresses appetite and I've been drinking a lot of it. But I'm also having trouble sleeping at night because I've been drinking a lot of it. I could drink herbal teas, but I just like green tea."

— Mickey Todiwala, Producer

"A few weeks ago, I gave up Diet Coke, well Coke Zero. Like literally right after reading the stories, I've been having [seltzer water]."

— Raffi Paul, Video Producer

Quitting quitting

But some people on our team have decided not to give up certain things. In some respects, they're quitting, well, quitting.

"A habit that I'm not changing, I know it's not good for you to be on TikTok for three hours straight, but I'm not changing it, I'm so sorry."

"When I just end the work day, I just want to be on my phone and look at funny videos or try-on hauls or whatever video I want. I can probably be doing something a lot more beneficial with that time after work, but I just want to lay down and watch my TikTok."

— Ashton Jackson, Success Reporter

"I'm not going to give up eating sweets because it makes me happy and sometimes you need a pick-me-up. And for me, that's candy or any type of dessert."

— Valentina Duarte, Associate Producer

"I'm not giving up Diet Coke."

"I quit" New Year's resolutions because "it's almost like adding another thing on your to-do list, right? Like it's too much pressure."

— Lauren Shamo, Producer

For everyone who doesn't plan on quitting a not-so-great habit, Moore encourages you to work on changing what you do want to change, instead of making yourself feel bad about a habit you plan to keep.

"There's nothing inherently wrong with not being ready," she says. "You're just not ready. You don't have enough motivation, and you have too many obstacles."

