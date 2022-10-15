Money Report

This Family Owns a ‘Princess Cottage' in Disney World's Gated Community — Where Homes Sell for $12 Million: Take a Look Inside

By Cristie Anne Cabrera, Contributor,CNBC

Photo: Cristie Anne Cabrera

In 2020, when the pandemic put our travels to a halt, my family bought a four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

My parents had been wanting to buy a vacation home for some time. I have a now five-year-old daughter, and my brother was about to become a father, so we were looking for a place to spend quality time together.

My husband and I live about three and a half hours away in Miami, but Golden Oak is our home away from home. Since we both work remotely, we're able to visit at least twice a month with our daughter.

As a travel and parenting blogger, I get a lot of questions from my followers about what it's like to have a home in Disney's highly coveted residential community.

What is Disney's Golden Oak?

Disney's Golden Oak is a gated property of luxury, single-family homes, just four miles from Disney's Magic Kingdom Park.

@thetravelingred

This is our real life princess house inside Disney World. Our home inside Golden Oak was designed to look like Belle’s Cottage. #disney #princess #fyp

♬ Disney Princess Medley (Piano by Park Chaeyoon) - CoverLala Artists

There are about 300 homes that range from 1,800 square feet to 12,000 square feet. One house sold for $12 million this year, and another is currently listed at $9.5 million.

Sectioned into eight neighborhoods, the homes were designed by Walt Disney Imagineering, the Walt Disney Company division that oversees the design and construction of its theme parks.

Residents have access to pools, a fitness center, restaurants and other Disney resorts. They also have membership to the exclusive Golden Oak Club, which offers "concierge-style services," including private VIP park tours and special event tickets.

Buying a home in Disney's Golden Oak

Golden Oak first started listing homes in 2010. But despite being a Disney regular, I'd never heard of it until my parents visited friends at their vacation home there in 2020.

Photo: Cristie Anne Cabrera
Cristie lives in Miami with her husband and their daughter, but they travel to their Disney-themed vacation home near Orlando, Florida twice a month.

During their visit, they got to tour one of the newer houses. They FaceTimed my brother and me to show us the home. We all fell in love with the place and put a contract in at full asking price.

Houses in Golden Oak sell quickly, but we got lucky with timing. The entire first floor came furnished, so we were all able to enjoy Thanksgiving weekend there together just days after closing that year.

A look inside our 'princess cottage'

We live in The Cottages at Symphony Grove neighborhood. Each house has its own whimsical look. Ours was inspired by Belle's cottage in "Beauty and the Beast."

Each house in The Cottages at Symphony Grove has its own unique theme.
Photo: Cristie Anne Cabrera
Each house in The Cottages at Symphony Grove has its own unique theme.

One thing that all the Golden Oak homes have in common are the tiny Disney-themed details. Our property, for example, has over 50 hidden Mickey Mouses. The kids love trying to find them every time they come over.

@thetravelingred

Our Disney house has over 50 hidden Mickey’s… here are some of my favorites #disney #hiddenmickeys #disneyhouse #goldenoak #mickey #homedecor #fyp #fy

♬ Disney - Steven Esso

Our house is styled as a French cottage, particularly on the first floor.

The entrance to the home is styled with a carved door and an elegant chandelier.
Photo: Cristie Anne Cabrera
The entrance to the home is styled with a carved door and an elegant chandelier.

The kitchen and dining room are complete with wooden beams and other countryside accents.

Distressed wooden details, intricate tiles and a towering kitchen hood give the space a French-countryside feel.
Photo: Cristie Anne Cabrera
Distressed wooden details, intricate tiles and a towering kitchen hood give the space a French-countryside feel.

Upstairs, the house becomes more clearly Disney-themed. On the second floor, my bedroom has a quote from "Beauty and the Beast" above the bed.

My brother's room has "Winnie the Pooh" characters hand-painted on the walls.

@thetravelingred

The Winnie the Pooh bedroom in our Disney Golden Oak house. The final bedroom to be completed 🍯 #winniethepooh #pooh #poohbear #bedroomdecor #bedroomdesign #disneyhouse #disneyhome #disneyhomedecor #farmhouse #farmhousestyle #farmhousedecor

♬ SNAP - High and Fast - Rosa Linn

The bunkbed room (a.k.a. the "Bambi" room) is tiny but full of beautiful details like wood-paneled walls and a small nightlight for each bed.

The cozy bunk beds in this “Bambi”-themed room makes it a family favorite.
Photo: Cristie Anne Cabrera

My favorite feature in entire house is a spiral staircase on the second floor that leads to "Belle's Reading Room" on the third floor, which is now the girls' playroom.

It has reclaimed wood beams on the ceilings, hand-painted drawings on the walls, a built-in bookshelf, and the same railing as the staircase on the windows.

Finally, there's a guest suite that connects to the home through the outdoor patio. That whole area feels like you've entered a princess suite, thanks to a few Disney touches like the "Alice in Wonderland" doorknob.

@thetravelingred

All the Disney details in our house in Disney’s Golden Oak #disney #goldenoak #disneyhouse #disneyhome #disneyhomedecor #disneyworld #homedecor

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) - 山口夕依

We also have a small pool and jacuzzi. It's completely surrounded by the home, making the space more private. In the patio area, there's a dining table for six, a sitting area with a couch and chairs, a fireplace and an outdoor kitchen.

Inside the Golden Oak neighborhood

We don't visit the theme parks too often when we're in Golden Oak. Most of the time, we mostly just enjoy the neighborhood and spend time at home together.

We have golf carts that we can use to visit Golden Oak's playground, parks and resident-only clubhouse.

The kids love watching the Magic Kingdom fireworks from the dock at Disney's Fort Wilderness. We also take my daughter there to ride ponies. In the summer, we use their splash pad and pool that has an amazing slide.

For us, this truly is the happiest place on earth.

Cristie Anne Cabrera, a.k.a. The Traveling Red, is a Miami-based mom, social media influencer and travel blogger. Follow her on InstagramTikTokPinterest and her blog for a look into her travels to Disney's Golden Oak and road trips in her school bus conversion.

