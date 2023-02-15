These Were the Top Airbnb Listings in the U.S. in 2022—Including an Off-The-Grid Dome in Terlingua, Texas

Airbnb shared Its top U.S. listings in the U.S. in 2022 exclusively with CNBC Make It. The list of 9 properties includes locations all over the country, but Florida and California dominate the list.

The homes span from a tiny escape in Nashville, Tennessee to an off-the-grid dome in Terlingua, Texas.



Here's the full list.

Top Airbnb listings in the U.S. in 2022

Idyllic, Romantic Beachfront Apartment in Malibu -Malibu, California

Chiuling Chen / Airbnb

This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located right on the beach in Malibu.

It was designed with an open floor plan and a wall of windows to maximize the fantastic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Guests can use the public access stairs to get to the beach a few houses down and have the option to use a two-person kayak, boogie boards, and a surfboard.

6BR Retreat, 5 Lake Front Masters, 2 kitchens, etc - Mineral, Virginia

Seth Nylund/Airbnb

This 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom lakefront home is big enough to accommodate 14 guests. It is located in the community of "The Waters" on the private side of Lake Anna.

The neighborhood where the house is located also has a community swimming pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts that guests can use.

Loving Dream Vacation Home - Miami, Florida

Airbnb

This listing offers guests a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home.

It also has a private pool, outdoor dining area, and BBQ grill, so it's perfect for a trip with a bigger group of friends and family.

Endless Summer Pool House - Miami, Florida

Airbnb

Just minutes away from the Hard Rock Stadium, this home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It also has two dining areas, one inside and one outside, a gas grill, a built-in charcoal grill, and an outdoor shower.

Guests who stay can take advantage of the four parking spaces and pool, which can be heated at an additional cost. According to the listing, guests traveling with kids can also request the hosts set up a pool fence as a safety precaution.

LA, Top of the Hills, Views, Pool, Private Suite - Los Angeles, California

Marilyn & Elena Newton / Airbnb

The hosts of this listing created a guest suite on their home's first floor with its own entrance and outdoor area. It offers one bedroom, a living room area, a bathroom, and a patio. Guests will also have access to the pool in the backyard.

In addition to being able to use the pool, guests can take advantage of the light breakfast that is offered. The best feature of this property is the sweeping view of Los Angeles, visible from the backyard.

Dream Tiny House Cottage - Nashville, Tennessee

Julia E. Steele / Airbnb

This tiny home has been on Airbnb's list of top listings several times over the years. It offers guests a lofted bedroom area with a queen bed and a living room with a sofa bed. It can comfortably fit up to four people.

I have stayed in this tiny home and can attest to how cozy the 250-square-foot space feels. The hosts also provided cookies, coffee, and complimentary champagne. It is about a 10-minute drive from downtown Nashville and offers the perfect escape from the city while still being close enough.

Cozy and charming cottage - Biscayne Park, Florida

Luis Valencia / Airbnb

This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage is about 400 square feet and is located in the backyard of the main house on the property.

Guests will have their own entrance and can take advantage of the pool, a tropical tiki hut, adult bikes, beach towels, beach chairs, and an umbrella free of charge. The property is about 15 minutes from the beach and 20 minutes from the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

It's important to note that although this cottage doesn't have a full kitchen, it does have a microwave and fridge.

Domeland: Off-grid Adobe Dome near Big Bend - Terlingua, Texas

This dome is an earthen structure powered by solar power and is close to Big Bend National Park in Texas. It comfortably sleeps three guests, although the listing states that the hosts will only provide linens, pillows, and a blanket for two people.

Because of how remote the dome is, there is no flush toilet. Instead, guests will have to use a composting toilet in a separate outhouse next to the dome. There is also no shower on site; instead, guests can go into town for $2 coin showers or try the outdoor solar bag shower on the property.

Fort Ebey Treehouse - Coupeville, Washington

Sammy Spence Photo / Airbnb

This 500-square-foot treehouse was designed by the renowned builder Pete Nelson. It has one bedroom, but two beds, so it can comfortably fit four guests.

Nestled underneath Douglas Fir trees, this tiny house has an open kitchen, living room area, a main bedroom, and a bathroom with a standing shower.

It's important to note that the treehouse is not appropriate for pets or children under the age of 12. The treehouse is also solely supported by the living trees, so it does shift and sway on windy days, according to the listing.

