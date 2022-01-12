These Are the Top Companies to Work for in the UK in 2022, According to Glassdoor

Software company ServiceNow has been named as the best place to work in the U.K. in 2022, according to Glassdoor's annual employer rankings.

ServiceNow entered the U.K. rankings for the first time this year, with employees highlighting the company's strengths in its workplace culture, career opportunities and training, in anonymous reviews left on Glassdoor.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

California-based ServiceNow is headed up by Bill McDermott, the former CEO of software solutions firm SAP.

McDermott noted that the "employee experience is really everything" amid the return to work, speaking on CNBC's "TechCheck" in August, on the back of ServiceNow's acquisition of indoor mapping and wayfinding company Mapwize.

"There's a war for talent out there ... the companies that are early adopters to these technologies [will] win and the one's that don't will lose a lot of people," McDermott said.

Global jobs website Glassdoor compiled the rankings by looking at companies that had received at least 30 ratings across nine attributes, including an overall score from an employee, as well as factors such as work-life balance, compensation and benefits, and whether staff would recommend their employer to a friend.

I.T. consultancy AND Digital came in second place on Glassdoor's 2022 list and was also a newcomer in the rankings.

Jill Cotton, career trends analyst at Glassdoor, told CNBC via email that this year's rankings had seen a number of new entrants partly because the coronavirus pandemic had "turned the business world upside down but this gave companies the opportunity to embrace change, rip up the corporate rulebook and put their people first."

Cloud-based software firm Salesforce, which topped the rankings last year, dropped down to third place on the 2022 list.

Cotton said that technology companies dominated the rankings because they were "well-equipped to adapt during the pandemic."

In addition, she said that the pandemic had forced many businesses to speed up their adoption of technology.

"This growing importance means that now all businesses need to be a tech company of sorts," Cotton added.

Immediate Media Company, a special interest content and platform company, and Abcam, a supplier of protein research tools, rounded out the top five companies on Glassdoor's list. Here's the full rundown of the U.K.'s best employers.

The U.K.'s top 10 employers for 2022

ServiceNow AND Digital Salesforce Immediate Media Company Abcam McKinsey & Company Adobe VMware Arm Meta (Facebook)

Check out: This 26-year-old quit her engineering job to pursue her side hustle full-time—and brought in $170,000 in one year