These are the top 10 trending travel destinations for 2024—only 1 U.S. city made the list

In November, American Express Travel published its 2024 Trending Destinations list of the top 10 must-visit vacation spots based on global card member travel bookings and recommendations from a team of 6,000 travel consultants.

"People are looking for new experiences and to immerse themselves in the local culture when they travel," Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel, said in a press release shared with CNBC Make It.

According to the report, the trending locations are seeing particular interest from Gen-Z and Millennial travelers. The booking data shows Japan saw an increase of over 1300% in bookings from 2019 to 2023.

During that same period, San Miguel de Allende saw an increase of over 400%, while Australia saw an almost 800% increase among Gen-Z and Millennials.

Top 10 trending travel destinations 2024

Adelaide Hills, Australia

Bodrum, Turkey

Cervo, Italy

St. Kitts & Nevis

Niseko, Japan

San Miguel De Allende, Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S.

The Seychelles

Udaipur, India

Zermatt, Switzerland

The only U.S. city to make the list is Santa Fe, New Mexico.

As the oldest capital city in America, Santa Fe is known for its celebrated Spanish, Mexican and Native American art and traditions. In 2005, Santa Fe became the first city designated as a UNESCO Creative City in the U.S.

According to UNESCO, one in 10 jobs in Santa Fe is tied to arts and cultural industries and the city is home to more than 250 galleries. In 2020, the Western States Arts Federation named it America's most creative small city.

Another trending vacation destination featured on the list is Niseko, Japan. It is home to the best skiing in Japan and some of the best snow conditions in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler. Over the last ten years, Niseko has averaged over 35 feet of fresh snow per season.

Located on Japan's northernmost island, Hokkaido, Niseko is famous for its world-class skiing and natural hot springs.

Japan opened its borders in June, but only to tourists on chaperoned package tours and visas were required. In October 2022, the country lifted those rules and saw a massive spike in visitors, so it's no wonder that Japan was the fastest-growing global travel destination for Gen-Z and Millennials, according to the American Express Travel report.

