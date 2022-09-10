These Are the 5 Best Cities in the World for Baby Boomer Travelers

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The brand analyzed cities worldwide based on factors important to baby boomers: people born from 1946 to 1964.

Research showed that, when traveling, baby boomers spend more money on food than any other generation and value exploring nature more than anything else.

Holidu's index measured important factors for baby boomers, which included different landscapes, green spaces, and Michelin Guide restaurants.

No. 1 best city for baby boomer travelers: Singapore, Singapore

Singapore's capital city ranked as the best for baby boomers thanks to the number of green spaces.

According to Holidu, in 2020, 46.5% of the city's land was covered in green space, making it one of the greenest cities in the world.

Singapore is also home to 249 Michelin Guide restaurants, with 52 having at least one star and three having at least three stars.

Top 5 cities for baby boomers travelers

Singapore, Singapore Kyoto, Japan Bern, Switzerland Stockholm, Sweden Tokyo, Japan

In second place was another Asian city, Kyoto, Japan. Kyoto has the highest green spaces ranking and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is also home to 207 Michelin Guide restaurants.

Switzerland's capital city, Bern, came in third place.

Baby boomers love being outdoors and Bern's historic center, with 100 water features to explore on foot, makes it the perfect place for the generation.

Bern also scored the highest for its green space and parks.

Correction: This story has been updated to indicate that no U.S. cities made the Holidu top five. An earlier version of the story misstated the number of U.S. cities among the five.