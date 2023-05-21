These Are the 10 Best States to Retire Based on Quality of Life—Florida Isn't in the Top 3

When planning for retirement, a lot of the focus is on finances. But where you retire and the quality of life you will have there are just as important.

A recent WalletHub report ranked the best and worst states in the U.S. for retirement for 2023, which included considerations for quality of life.

Quality of life tracks elder-abuse protections and crime rates in the respective states, according to methodology. The study ranked each state using 22 metrics worth a total of 30 points.

No. 1 state to retire for high quality of life: Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the best state for retirees based on the quality of life. While the state ranked in the bottom half of the list for affordability, it scored top marks for health care, coming in at second place.

Massachusetts is one of the world's top medical centers and was one of the early leaders in the fight to improve social conditions, according to Britannica. The state has been a leader in advancing progress in areas such as health-care coverage, the quality of public education, same-sex marriage and many more.

The state is considered moderately tax-friendly for retirees, according to SmartAsset. For example, Social Security income is not taxed, but withdrawals from retirement accounts are taxed fully.

Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images

Top 10 best states to retire based on quality of life

Massachusetts Minnesota Pennsylvania Florida New Hampshire Maine Vermont Ohio Wyoming New York

Minnesota ranked second on the list. Minnesotans enjoy the fourth-longest life expectancy in the nation, with an average of 80.9 years, according to World Population Review.

The state also has one of the lowest levels of poverty in the U.S. This year, WalletHub has ranked it as the fourth-best state to raise a family due to the high median family income, $77,706, and low levels of separation and divorce.

Crimes rates are low in the state and the air is clean.

Robert D. Strovers | Getty Images

Pennsylvania rounds out the top three. It is known as the "Snack Food Capital of the World," being one of the country's largest producers of canned fruit and vegetable-specialty snacks. Some of those company names include Martin's Snacks, Snyder's of Hanover, Utz Brands, Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery and The Hershey Co.

In Pennsylvania, there are no taxes on retirement income for residents.

The state is also one of the best for health care, wellness and safety, affordability and entertainment, according to Scholaroo, a platform that helps students find scholarships.

The Keystone State also has many nursing homes and ranks highly for its geriatric health providers.

