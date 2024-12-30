These 10 workplace etiquette tips will make you the most likable person in the office

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a slew of new social dynamics, and the office was not immune to those changes. A hybrid work model and generation of young employees who started their careers remotely has meant that office "norms" are hard to identify let alone follow.

To get the most out of your in-person interactions, you might want to brush up on the do's and don'ts of working in close proximity to co-workers again (or for the first time).

Here are 10 etiquette tips to help you become the most likable person at work.

1. Don't take personal calls in common areas.

Your co-workers don't need to know when your gynecologist appointment is or what time your mom is flying in. To be the most respectful of others' space and boundaries, take personal calls in a conference room or another private space.

2. 'Have you met my friend?'

Workplace happy hours and office parties can breed uncomfortable conversations, especially if alcohol is involved. To wriggle out of an awkward chat, grab a friend or colleague, says Harvard-trained etiquette expert Sarah Jane Ho.

"The best way [to get out of a conversation with someone ] is to introduce them to somebody else," Ho says. "It's so seamless they won't even notice."

She offers up the following script: "Have you met my friend? You really have to meet her. She's so impressive."

3. Send clear, direct emails.

A majority of people, 60%, say the volume of emails they receive at work adds stress to their day, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. office workers from Babbel.

You probably can't altogether avoid using Outlook, but you can practice writing emails that don't feel burdensome to your colleagues.

To send emails that don't annoy your co-workers, use the GROW framework:

Goal: What am I trying to achieve through this message or response?

Reality: Does this message address the reality of what's happening?

Options: Does this message give the person options to move forward?

What will we do: Does this message specify what we'll take action on next?

4. Talk at a respectful volume.

Even if a phone call is professional and can be taken at your desk, keep your voice at a volume that allows others to still do their work.

5. Don't leave dirty dishes on your desk.

Unkempt workspaces are a big problem for workers post Covid-19, says Christina Gialleli, the director of people operations at software learning company Epignosis.

While you might not mind a dirty lunch dish sitting by your keyboard at home, expecting your co-workers to feel the same is poor form, she says.

6. Respond to emails in 24 hours or less.

It's easy to let emails pile up — 36%, of Gen Z workers say they have more than 1,000 unread emails in their inbox, according to a survey from Babbel.

A speedy response helps projects flow more efficiently and signals you're a team player, say Brandon Smith, a therapist and career coach known as The Workplace Therapist. He recommends people getting back to people who reach out within 24 hours.

"One of the quickest ways to gain trust and credibility at work is by being responsive," Smith says.

7. Show up to the happy hour (for a bit).

Skipping out on a professional happy hour has the potential to be perceived negatively.

"If you don't show up to these events the assumption is 'this person doesn't like us,'" Smith says.

Instead, stay for the first 30 to 40 minutes and then bow out. This small time commitment can show that you care about your co-workers — or at the very least that you don't dislike them.

8. Keep your to-do list to yourself.

People who brag about their stress levels at work are seen as 'less competent and less warm' by their peers, according to a University of Georgia study published in Personnel Psychology.

Listing every task on your to-do list makes you look out-of-touch and like you can't handle stress well, experts say.

9. Celebrate your colleagues.

Notice and recognize your colleagues' good work. This could look like a one-line compliment via email about a co-worker's recently completed project, or planning a small office party for a milestone birthday.

10. Don't bring up work at the happy hour.

You don't want to be the co-worker who can't talk about anything besides deadlines and meetings. To make the most of a work happy hour, try to get to know your co-workers on a less professional level.

"Use this as an opportunity to socialize about topics that are non-business," Smith says. "Talk about family. Talk about where the person is from or other interests. Anything that is not specific to work projects."

