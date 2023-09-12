The top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs right now—they're not all in tech

As summer ends, the enforcement of new return-to-office mandates at companies like Meta, Zoom and Amazon begins — but people aren't ready to let go of working from home just yet.

Hybrid work continues to be the popular choice among employees. According to new research from Deloitte, which surveyed over 2,000 U.S. adults, people's preference for working "completely or mostly in-person" dropped from 44% last year to 37% this year. What's more, the preference for an even mix of remote and in-person work increased from 21% to 28%.

Even as more companies eye a return to office, the hybrid job market is strong: All industries are offering more hybrid roles month-over-month, according to ManpowerGroup data published in July.

To help people find the best hybrid opportunities, FlexJobs identified the top 100 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2023.

FlexJobs looked at about 58,000 companies and their job posting histories on the site's database between September 2022 and August 2023 to determine the ranking. These companies had the highest number of hybrid job openings on FlexJobs in the last year, and are considered to be strong prospects for hybrid job seekers through at least the end of 2023.

Here are the top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2023, according to FlexJobs, along with the full list of the top 100 companies here.

Robert Half International Kelly Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) Randstad New York Life Elevance Health Allied Irish Bank (AIB) Aston Carter Lincoln Financial Group

Flexjobs' annual ranking added more than 50 new employers, signaling the expanding number of companies embracing hybrid work.

Hybrid opportunities in accounting and finance, the non-profit sector as well as human resources and recruiting have grown significantly throughout the past year, FlexJobs lead career expert Toni Frana notes.

Several companies in the top 10 — which also appeared at the top of FlexJobs' 2022 ranking — are staffing and consulting agencies, including Kelly, Robert Half International and Lee Hecht Harrison.

Other popular career fields for hybrid jobs are computer/IT, marketing and project management.

