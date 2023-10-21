The ‘No. 1 question' Ark Invest's Cathie Wood gets on her website

The most popular question on Ark Invest's website has nothing to do with investing in the U.S., according to the firm's CEO and Chief Investment Officer Cathie Wood.

"The No. 1 question on our website as we track these questions is: Why can't we buy your strategies in Europe?" the tech investor told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

Wood's firm expanded its exposure to Europe last month by acquiring the Rize ETF Limited from AssetCo.

"We found this little gem of a company inside of AssetCo, which philosophically and from a DNA point-of-view, is very much like Ark," Wood said. "They know what's in their portfolios. They're very focused on the future, thematically oriented. They do have a sustainable orientation, which is absolutely essential in Europe."

She speculates 25% of total demand for Ark's research strategies comes from Europe.

"We're terribly impressed with the quality of their [Rise ETF] own research and due diligence," Wood said. "We saw it during the deal, and I think we're going to hit the ground running if the regulators approve our strategies there. And, of course, we'd like to distribute their strategies throughout the world including the US."

Wood's firm has around $25 billion in assets under management, according to the firm. As of Sept. 30, FactSet reports Ark's top five holdings are Tesla, Coinbase, UiPath, Roku and Zoom Video.