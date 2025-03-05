The No. 1 communication mistake people make at work, from a Wharton psychologist—it can damage your reputation

Most people tend to make a single most common communication mistake at work, says Adam Grant: They don't share an appropriate amount about their personal lives with their coworkers.

Specifically, workers either reveal too much about themselves — damaging their professional reputation — or they don't share enough, leading to decreased trust, says Grant, a bestselling author, organizational psychologist at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

People who share too much tend to lack a sense of personal boundaries: They "love to blur the line between work and the rest of life," says Grant. "Their offices are decorated with pictures of their families. They take work calls from home at all hours. They invite their colleagues over for dinner and even sometimes go on vacation with them."

But when you intertwine your work and personal lives, you'll probably struggle to find moments to recharge, Grant says. And if you feel pressure to always be outgoing at work or say "yes" when you don't want to, you can accidentally put yourself on a faster path toward burnout.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

DON'T MISS: How to start a side hustle to earn extra money

The people who don't talk enough about themselves want a "strict border between work and the rest of life," says Grant. But if you don't ever talk about anything related to your non-work life, you might struggle to build trusting relationships with your colleagues, which you typically need to grow your career.

Fifty-three percent of U.S. professionals say they avoid making connections at work because they want to keep their work and personal lives separate, according to a January 2025 Glassdoor poll of over 800 workers. This can lead to loneliness — something 58% of U.S. adults struggle with, according to a 2021 report from insurance and health care company The Cigna Group.

How to strike the right balance

Sharing the exact right amount about your personal life at work requires some self-awareness and professional discretion, Grant says. His recommendation: Stick to relevant, work-related conversation topics and sprinkle in some light, personal levity when necessary.

"Think about the things you want to share that might actually overlap with what other people care about in your workplace," says Grant. You can also take advantage of team-building and group work opportunities — where you can bond with co-workers over a common goal, or things otherwise happening within your company, he adds.

If you struggle to strike a healthy balance of sharing, you might want to skip your office's more lax activities, Grant says. Work parties, happy hours and games of table tennis can bring you closer to your colleagues, but the environment can make it easier for you to accidentally overshare.

"'Deep fun' is like, we're going to bond around rolling up our sleeves to tackle a problem we care about, or a mission that matters to us," says Grant, referencing a term coined by bestselling author Daniel Coyle. "That's where a lot of trust and connection and camaraderie happens in the workplace."

A CEO's simple trick to avoid oversharing

If you're still on the fence about what to share — and what not to share — with your boss and coworkers, Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS Health, has a simple piece of advice: Share whatever directly helps you solve a problem or connect with someone else. If it doesn't meet either of those two criteria, don't bring it up.

"There's things that you can talk about that can make a difference," Lynch, whose business owns the CVS retail chain, insurance company Aetna and a series of other brands, told LinkedIn's "This is Working" video series last year. "And there's a fine line."

Lynch said she followed her own advice at an Aetna town hall about mental health, when she was that company's president. She shared a personal story about her mother committing suicide when Lynch was 12 years old, hoping to convey the importance of taking mental health seriously, she said.

Afterward, an employee with a similar experience reached out to her and thanked her for speaking up, she said. Sharing the deeply personal subject helped Lynch forge a bond with at least one employee, potentially helping change the way her organization approached mental health, she added.

Other personal anecdotes and banter can cross the line, she warned.

"You're not going to share, 'I got into a fight with my husband last night," Lynch said.

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.