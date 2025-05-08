‘The luckiest day of my life': Warren Buffett says being born American helped him make his fortune

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has always believed in America — even when other investors have wavered. That optimism remains strong.

At Saturday's annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, a member of the audience suggested that, in the face of "significant and potentially revolutionary changes," investors may lose faith in the country whose stocks made 94-year-old Buffett his vast fortune.

"In your view, are investors being overly pessimistic about the U.S. economy? Or is the country indeed entering a period of fundamental change that requires a reassessment from a new perspective?" the audience member asked, via CNBC reporter Becky Quick.

"We're always in the process of change, and we'll always find all kinds of things to criticize in the country. But the luckiest day in my life is the day I was born, because I was born in the United States," Buffett said. "At that time, about 3% of all births in the world were taking place in the United States. I was just lucky, and I was lucky to be born white, among other things."

Why Buffett still bets on the U.S.

This is hardly the first time U.S. investors have worried about their country's long-term future prospects. During the 2007-2009 financial crisis, for instance, investors fled from U.S. stocks, driving the S&P 500 down by more than 50%.

In 2008, Buffett wrote a letter to The New York Times. The headline: "Buy American. I am."

While Buffett acknowledged that he had no idea where stock prices would head over the short term, he expressed confidence that U.S. stocks would eventually resume their historical upward trajectory.

"Fears regarding the long-term prosperity of the nation's many sound companies make no sense," he wrote. "These businesses will indeed suffer earnings hiccups, as they always have. But most major companies will be setting new profit records 5, 10 and 20 years from now."

Investors may look at the current economic and political climate and see a nation undergoing drastic change. Someone who has invested for as long as Buffett has, though, can begin to see even radical swings not as a shock, but as a constant.

"If you don't think the United States has changed since I was born in 1930, you're not paying attention," Buffett said on Saturday. "We've gone through all kinds of things — great recessions, world wars, the development of the atomic bomb — that we never dreamt of when I was born. So I would not get discouraged about the fact that we haven't solved every problem that's come along."

That isn't to say the U.S. doesn't face some concerns in the short term. While Buffett didn't explicitly criticize the current administration, he did caution against tariffs, for example, saying that such trade policy could be seen as "an act of war."

"I don't think it's right and I don't think it's wise," he said. "The more prosperous the rest of the world becomes, it won't be at our expense — the more prosperous we'll become and the safer we'll feel and your children will feel someday."

Nevertheless, he wouldn't trade the opportunity to live and invest in America. "If I were being born today, I would just keep negotiating in the womb until they said I could be in the United States," he said.

