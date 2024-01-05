The limited edition Stanley x Starbucks Quencher is now selling for hundreds on eBay

The thirst for Stanley's hottest cup can't be quenched.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, which has become iconic in recent years thanks to a concerted effort to rebrand it for a female audience rather than Stanley's historically male customer base, has had multiple high-profile collabs in recent months, including with country music star Lainey Wilson.

The newest offering — a pink Stanley featuring the Starbucks logo on the side — has become a social media sensation, with fans rushing into Target as soon as the doors opened to get their hands on one.

The Starbucks collab, as well as a Valentines Day collection featuring a red Quencher and a pink Quencher, were so popular that Target limited customers to two per person.

Indeed, demand for the cups is so high that the only way to get one now is on the resale market, and resellers are trying to take advantage. Listings on eBay are going for hundreds of dollars, with most auctions seeing the bidding climb over $200 for the $45 cups.

"The resale market is certainly flattering," Stanley president Terence Reilly previously told CNBC Make It. "The fact that there are signs at America's best retailers limiting the number of Stanleys you can buy is an astounding thing to think about."

Reilly added that although having "a little bit of scarcity" is certainly part of Stanley's strategy to stoke demand, there's a concerted effort to produce as much product as possible.

"We really continue to increase the number of units available each time we drop, because we see the trend and the waiting lists that are growing," he said. "But there's only so many seats in the stadium, and when the seats are sold out, they're sold out."

Read the full story of how the Quencher brought Stanley's revenue from $70 million a year to $750 million a year here.

