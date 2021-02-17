The IRS Has Sent Out All $600 Stimulus Payments. Here's What to Do If You Didn't Get One

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued all of the "legally permitted" stimulus checks it plans to send to eligible taxpayers, the agency announced Tuesday.

That means taxpayers who haven't received theirs yet — or received less than they believe they qualify for — will need to claim it on their 2020 tax return.

The IRS says it delivered more than 147 million second-round stimulus checks, worth over $142 billion. Some payments may still be in the mail, according to the agency, but otherwise, eligible Americans who did not receive the first or second payment can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax returns, which will be on line 30 of the 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Taxpayers who claim the credit will have their stimulus payment amount based on their 2020 income.

The agency also noted that its Get My Payment tool, which updated taxpayers on the status of their stimulus checks or deposits, was updated Jan. 29, 2021 and will not be refreshed again for the second check.

The IRS began accepting 2020 returns on Feb. 12. Those with an income of $72,000 or less in 2020 can use the IRS's Free File Program to file their federal return for free.

