The ‘holy grail' of longevity foods this doctor eats every day—it protects you ‘like a suit of armor'

As a longevity researcher and regenerative medicine doctor, I've spent more than 20 years helping people develop healthy habits to live longer.

Blueberries are one of the foods I eat everyday to promote longevity. They are tasty, low in calories, and filled with vitamins and antioxidants that protect your body from infection like a suit of armor.

Here's why I consider it the holy grail of longevity-boosting foods:

1. They strengthen your cells

Antioxidants help defend healthy cells, prevent further damage, and are involved in processes that repair DNA — and blueberries have a lot of them. They are very high in antioxidants called anthocyanins, which is what makes them blue.

In addition to creating that vivid color, anthocyanins are thought to improve cognitive performance and vascular function.

2. They are great for your eyesight

One cup of blueberries contains 16% of the daily value of vitamin C, which is known to boost eye health.

Vitamin C can help prevent age-related macular degeneration and reduce cellular oxidative stress in the retina, essentially making your eyes less susceptible to decline.

3. They help with muscle recovery

Research is ongoing, but blueberries have been found to reduce muscle damage and soreness.

The vitamin C in the berries also promotes iron absorption and increases the production of collagen, the tissue that connects your bones and muscles.

One cup of blueberries contains 24% of the daily value of vitamin K, which helps with building bones and blood clotting.

4. They boost your brain health

Along with physical benefits, studies have found that the antioxidants in blueberries could affect areas of your brain that are crucial for intelligence.

One study of over 16,000 people found that blueberries and strawberries were linked to delaying mental aging by up to two and a half years.

5. They reduce inflammation

Research has shown that the fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in blueberries can help reduce inflammation and additional risk factors for Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Blueberries also have a prebiotic effect that regulates bacteria, relieves gut inflammation, and can help to prevent colon cancer.

6. They lower cholesterol

Since blueberries are high in soluble fiber, they help to remove the bile in our gut, as well as things like fatty acids, salts, metals and bilrubin — a substance created from the breaking down of red blood cells.

This process can reduce bad cholesterol and also lower your risk of heart disease.

My favorite ways to eat blueberries

There are a number of ways to incorporate blueberries into your diet. I like adding them to salads and smoothies, snacking on them between meals, or mixing them into oatmeal.

While you'll likely get the most from blueberries by eating them raw, and some studies so show that baking and heat will lower the number of anthocyanins, consuming them in any form (like dried or frozen) will still provide benefits.

Ultimately, blueberries are one small piece of the longevity puzzle. Including them in a rich and varied diet, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and managing stress can all help you lead a happier, healthier and longer life.

Dr. Neil Paulvin is a longevity and regenerative medicine doctor and host of the Life Optimized podcast. As a leading expert in biohacking and human optimization, Dr. Paulvin is recognized for his exceptional work applying a hyper-personal approach to help his patients — including Fortune 500 executives, Olympic athletes and A-list celebrities — optimize their health. Follow him on YouTube and Instagram.

