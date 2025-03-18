The average Social Security payment in every U.S. state

Depending on your work history and other savings, Social Security income may be a crucial part of your retirement strategy.

In fact, 77% of current retirees in the U.S. rely on Social Security income to make ends meet, according to a recent Bankrate survey. But not everyone gets the same amount.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In Connecticut, for example, retirement beneficiaries receive an average payment of $2,114 a month, the most in the country, according to the latest available Social Security Administration data. Beneficiaries in Mississippi receive the lowest average payment of $1,756 a month.

It's worth noting that averages can be skewed by a small pool of beneficiaries receiving more or less than the bulk of recipients. In Alaska and New Mexico, for example, the average retiree benefit is more than $100 greater than each state's median payment, which tends to be more representative of each place's retiree population.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While averages can be useful to get a picture of the Social Security payments in your state overall, your individual monthly retirement benefit depends on three major factors:

How long you work at jobs where you paid Social Security taxes, including self-employment The income you receive during those years The age you decide to start collecting benefits

The factor you generally have the most control over is when you start collecting benefits.

Your full retirement age depends on when you were born; for Americans born in 1960 and later, it's 67 years old. But you can start claiming Social Security retirement benefits as early as 62.

However, doing so could lose you up to 30% of your maximum benefit, according to the Social Security Administration. Your benefit is reduced based on the number of months between when you start claiming and your full retirement age.

You can alternatively choose to delay benefits until age 70, in which case your monthly payment will go up. Your benefits increase by 8% every year you delay claiming until your 70th birthday.

Say someone who had worked steadily since 22 started collecting benefits at 62, receiving monthly payments of around $2,830. If they had waited until age 70 to start claiming benefits, their monthly payment would have been over $5,000, according to data from the SSA.

If you're curious how much your own benefit may be, you can create an account on the SSA website and download your personal statement to see what you've earned so far and what your benefits could look like in retirement.

And below, check out the average and median monthly payments retirees receive from Social Security in every state.

Alabama

Average monthly payment: $1,856

$1,856 Median monthly payment: $1,794

Alaska

Average monthly payment: $1,837

$1,837 Median monthly payment: $1,733

Arizona

Average monthly payment: $1,949

$1,949 Median monthly payment: $1,913

Arkansas

Average monthly payment: $1,790

$1,790 Median monthly payment: $1,717

California

Average monthly payment: $1,866

$1,866 Median monthly payment: $1,767

Colorado

Average monthly payment: $1,958

$1,958 Median monthly payment: $1,898

Connecticut

Average monthly payment: $2,114

$2,114 Median monthly payment: $2,084

Delaware

Average monthly payment: $2,090

$2,090 Median monthly payment: $2,064

Florida

Average monthly payment: $1,894

$1,894 Median monthly payment: $1,839

Georgia

Average monthly payment: $1,859

$1,859 Median monthly payment: $1,789

Hawaii

Average monthly payment: $1,908

$1,908 Median monthly payment: $1,854

Idaho

Average monthly payment: $1,880

$1,880 Median monthly payment: $1,829

Illinois

Average monthly payment: $1,934

$1,934 Median monthly payment: $1,908

Indiana

Average monthly payment: $1,966

$1,966 Median monthly payment: $1,953

Iowa

Average monthly payment: $1,921

$1,921 Median monthly payment: $1,884

Kansas

Average monthly payment: $1,982

$1,982 Median monthly payment: $1,930

Kentucky

Average monthly payment: $1,803

$1,803 Median monthly payment: $1,748

Louisiana

Average monthly payment: $1,759

$1,759 Median monthly payment: $1,674

Maine

Average monthly payment: $1,816

$1,816 Median monthly payment: $1,741

Maryland

Average monthly payment: $2,054

$2,054 Median monthly payment: $2,008

Massachusetts

Average monthly payment: $2,003

$2,003 Median monthly payment: $1,946

Michigan

Average monthly payment: $1,997

$1,997 Median monthly payment: $2,005

Minnesota

Average monthly payment: $2,016

$2,016 Median monthly payment: $1,982

Mississippi

Average monthly payment: $1,756

$1,756 Median monthly payment: $1,673

Missouri

Average monthly payment: $1,869

$1,869 Median monthly payment: $1,883

Montana

Average monthly payment: $1,817

$1,817 Median monthly payment: $1,751

Nebraska

Average monthly payment: $1,937

$1,937 Median monthly payment: $1,880

Nevada

Average monthly payment: $1,843

$1,843 Median monthly payment: $1,785

New Hampshire

Average monthly payment: $2,094

$2,094 Median monthly payment: $2,039

New Jersey

Average monthly payment: $2,110

$2,110 Median monthly payment: $2,100

New Mexico

Average monthly payment: $1,799

$1,799 Median monthly payment: $1,696

New York

Average monthly payment: $1,951

$1,951 Median monthly payment: $1,914

North Carolina

Average monthly payment: $1,909

$1,909 Median monthly payment: $1,832

North Dakota

Average monthly payment: $1,856

$1,856 Median monthly payment: $1,795

Ohio

Average monthly payment: $1,858

$1,858 Median monthly payment: $1,854

Oklahoma

Average monthly payment: $1,856

$1,856 Median monthly payment: $1,795

Oregon

Average monthly payment: $1,918

$1,918 Median monthly payment: $1,867

Pennsylvania

Average monthly payment: $1,979

$1,979 Median monthly payment: $1,946

Rhode Island

Average monthly payment: $1,972

$1,972 Median monthly payment: $1,923

South Carolina

Average monthly payment: $1,926

$1,926 Median monthly payment: $1,865

South Dakota

Average monthly payment: $1,848

$1,848 Median monthly payment: $1,780

Tennessee

Average monthly payment: $1,890

$1,890 Median monthly payment: $1,822

Texas

Average monthly payment: $1,865

$1,865 Median monthly payment: $1,776

Utah

Average monthly payment: $1,988

$1,988 Median monthly payment: $1,939

Vermont

Average monthly payment: $1,961

$1,961 Median monthly payment: $1,883

Virginia

Average monthly payment: $1,985

$1,985 Median monthly payment: $1,906

Washington

Average monthly payment: $2,022

$2,022 Median monthly payment: $1,992

West Virginia

Average monthly payment: $1,839

$1,839 Median monthly payment: $1,807

Wisconsin

Average monthly payment: $1,957

$1,957 Median monthly payment: $1,932

Wyoming

Average monthly payment: $1,950

$1,950 Median monthly payment: $1,908

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.