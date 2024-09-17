The Apple Watch Series 10 offers mostly minor upgrades, but faster charging is a big plus

The new Apple Watch Series 10 hits stores on Friday.

I've been testing it for the past five days, and there are enough refinements to appeal to first timers and those considering an upgrade

There's a bigger screen, faster charging and new polished titanium models.

I wasn't necessarily excited when Apple announced the new watches earlier this month. The company revealed a slightly thinner design, somewhat larger screens and some software features that will apply to earlier models. But taken together, there's a good amount to like.

The Apple Watch is part of the company's Wearables, Home and Accessories unit, which reported $8.1 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter, down 2% from a year ago. CEO Tim Cook said at the time of the report that two-thirds of Apple Watch buyers are still new to the device.

The Apple Watch Series 10, as its name implies, marks the tenth year of the Apple Watch. It's the best yet, even if some changes are minimal.

What's good

The charging is great. The Series 10 has new coils under the back glass that charge it to 80% in 30 minutes. I could get plenty of juice for the day ahead by plugging it in while reading a book or taking a shower. A full charge lasts 18 hours, which has been standard since the Series 1.

The screens are slightly bigger, which is nice for typing and selecting songs in a playlist or tapping buttons. I've been using my personal Apple Watch Series Ultra for the past couple of years and have adjusted to it, but the bigger display makes a big difference when you're trying to tap out a quick response to a text message.

I like the new speakers that allow you to listen to podcasts, music or audiobooks without using headphones. I don't find myself often in a spot without my phone or my AirPods, but sometimes I leave my phone charging downstairs. It was nice to keep listening to part of an audiobook I had started in the car while I was putting my clothes away after work.

Apple added new features such as an option to detect sleep apnea, which received Food and Drug Administration approval Monday and will be ready when the watches start reaching consumers on Friday. It's already available for the Apple Watch Series 9. I'm excited to try it since I've been treated for sleep apnea in the past and I'm aware of how problematic it can be if undetected.

Finally, I love the move from steel to titanium on the higher-end models. Apple's polished steel versions were always my favorite but they were heavier than the aluminum options. The titanium is much lighter.

I really like the appearance of the shiny black aluminum option. It looks more expensive than the matte silver or rose gold models but starts at the same price: $399.

What's bad

The Series 10 is thinner than earlier Apple Watches, which weren't particularly thick. I'd be fine with the prior thickness if it meant longer battery life.

That remains the biggest weakness. The Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 are compelling in part because they offer up to 36 hours of battery life. It makes a huge difference when traveling or if you just forget to plug it in one night.

There aren't a lot of big health upgrades. Apple is reportedly working on blood glucose monitoring or blood pressure monitoring for the Apple Watch. I wasn't expecting either this year, but I worry about spending money on a device now only to have it outdated when big health features drop.

Should you buy it?

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a great first buy for the two-thirds of folks who are making a first-time Apple Watch purchase. You're getting a new chip, a bigger screen, a thinner design and faster charging. Owners of a Series 6 or older might also see enough to justify an upgrade. But if you're into more extreme sports such as diving or hiking and need features including extra accurate GPS and support for deeper water submersion, or just much longer battery life, I'd recommend the Apple Watch Ultra 2 instead.

